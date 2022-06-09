HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford are investigating a shooting Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Main Street at Ashford Street on a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a man in his thirties, was alert and conscious on scene and taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.