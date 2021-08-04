Hartford Police investigate shooting in area of Wethersfield Avenue Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Wethersfield Avenue Wenesday.

At around 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, Hartford Police officers were dispatched to the area of 331 Wethersfield Ave. on a Shot Spotter activation. Upon arrival, police said officers located evidence of a shooting in the area of 349 Wethersfield Ave.

While on scene, police said two victims, a male in his thirties and a male in his fifties, arrived at an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).