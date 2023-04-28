HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford Thursday night, police said.
Hartford police responded to Mt. Sinai Hospital on Blue Hills Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.
The victim, a man in his twenties, was suffering from a single gunshot wound and was transported to St. Francis Hospital. Police said he is currently listed in critical condition.
Police have not determined a location for the shooting.
This is an active investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
