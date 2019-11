HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 1231 Albany Avenue Saturday evening.

According to police, the ShotSpotter registered three rounds fired and officers were also notified that an individual sustained a gun shot wound to the arm.

Responding officers located a Honda Accord at the scene with gun shot damage and the male victim with the bicep wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries.