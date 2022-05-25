HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot on Barbour Street in Hartford Wednesday.

Around 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Barbour Street on a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, police said a victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who police say is a man in his 40s, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said he is listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.