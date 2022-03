HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) – Police are investigating a shooting on Broad Street in Hartford Thursday night.

Officers responded to Broad Street around 8:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

Police said the victim is a man in his thirties.

He was taken to the hospital, where police said he’s listed in stable condition.

No word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).