Hartford police investigate shooting on Capitol Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Capitol Avenue is closed between James and Heath Streets for an active shooting investigation, according to Hartford police.

There is also a heavy police presence in the area of Hamilton Avenue near CTFastrak.

Police said ShotSpotter detected the shots fired in the area.

Police said the male victim is conscious and alert. Police tell News 8 the bullet grazed the victim’s head, and injuries are not serious.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a clown mask and a green shirt at the time of the shooting.

No word on when Capitol Avenue will reopen.

News 8 has a crew on the the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.