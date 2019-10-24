Hartford PD: Car attempting to flee shooting backs into, kills 71-year-old woman

1  of  2
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 71-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car that was attempting to flee the scene of a shooting in Hartford on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the corner of Garden and Westland Streets after a shooting broke out between people in two cars.

According to police, one car was parked when the other car pulled up next to it and the people inside began arguing. The fight then led to the occupants of both cars shooting at each other.

Police say that when one of the cars attempted to flee the scene quickly, the driver backed up into a 71-year-old woman who was in the street.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The car that hit the woman was stolen, and while it then remained on scene, all of the occupants fled on foot.

Police apprehended one man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital. Officers also captured a second suspect, who is a juvenile. Both are considered persons of interest.

The incident remains under investigation by Major Crimes and the Traffic Division.

Westland Street is closed between Martin Street and Enfield Street for investigation.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

