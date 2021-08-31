Hartford Police investigate shooting on Gillette Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Gillette Street Tuesday night.

At around 9:01 p.m., Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 31 Gillette St. on a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, police said a male in his thirties was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.