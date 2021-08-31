Hartford Police investigate shooting on Hazel Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Hazel Street Tuesday afternoon.

At around 4:25 p.m., Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 9 Hazel Street on a Shot Spotter activation.

While canvassing the area, police said two victims arrived at an area hospital via a private vehicle. Both victims, 17-year-old males, were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.