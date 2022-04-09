HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting in the city on Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of Blue Hills Avenue around 8:26 p.m. and located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, a female in her fifties, was alert and conscious on-scene and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said. According to officials, the victim is not believed to be the intended target.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to reach out to the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).