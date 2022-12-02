HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a shooting incident on Main Street early on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 3821 Main St. around 12:42 a.m. due to a ShotSpotter notification. Once at the scene, police said they found evidence of gunfire in the area.

While officers were investigating the scene, a victim arrived at a local hospital. He was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police stated.

The victim was identified as a man in his thirties, but Hartford police have not released his name.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, officers said. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department tip line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

