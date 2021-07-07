Hartford Police investigate shooting on Main Street, one teen sent to hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One teen is sent to the hospital following a shooting in the area of 3003 Main Street.

Hartford police responded to calls Wednesday afternoon of shots fired on Main Street. A female in her late teens was discovered with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and is currently suffering from a non life-threatening injury, according to police.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have assumed the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the this incident is asked to call HPD at their tip line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).