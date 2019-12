HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Seymour Street on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police say Shotspotter technology detected the shots fired just after 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

This incident is currently under investigation.

