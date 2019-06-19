Hartford

Hartford Police investigate shooting on Windsor Street, 2 victims involved

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 04:54 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 12:45 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in the Windsor Street area. 

According to the Hartford Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of 400 Windsor Street. 

Police say two victims were located inside a vehicle: a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman. 

They believe the shooting has occurred in a different location. Police claim evidence and statements from the victims lead the investigation to Interstate 91 near Exit 33 and 32 by Jennings Road. 

State Police is assisting with the investigation. 

The victims were reported to have non-life threatening injuries. A second police presence is seen nearby Dunkin' Donuts Park where the victims were located. 

 Investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. We'll update this article once we learn more information. 

