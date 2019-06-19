Hartford Police investigate shooting on Windsor Street, 2 victims involved

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in the Windsor Street area.

According to the Hartford Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of 400 Windsor Street.

Police say two victims were located inside a vehicle: a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.

Several officers on scene trying to figure out what lead up to a man and woman being shot. Police believe the shooting happened somewhere else. They victims were found here on #Hartford’s Windsor Street. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/EIYCGchcVL — Stephanie Simoni (@ StephanieSimoni ) June 19, 2019 They believe the shooting has occurred in a different location. Police claim evidence and statements from the victims lead the investigation to Interstate 91 near Exit 33 and 32 by Jennings Road. UPDATE: @CT_STATE_POLICE says the victims were found at the hospital. They were taken in a private car.

Then, they found the car they were traveling in on Windsor Street and still believe the shooting happened along 91S near exit 33.@WTNH pic.twitter.com/Xv4NAqauZh — Stephanie Simoni (@ StephanieSimoni ) June 19, 2019 State Police is assisting with the investigation. The victims were reported to have non-life threatening injuries. A second police presence is seen nearby Dunkin' Donuts Park where the victims were located. The car is riddled with bullet holes and the window is blown out. It will be taken by state police and combed for evidence.#Hartford @WTNH pic.twitter.com/b0ZNdw2Stg — Stephanie Simoni (@ StephanieSimoni ) June 19, 2019 Investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. We'll update this article once we learn more information.

