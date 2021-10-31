Hartford Police investigate shooting on Winter Street

HARTFORD Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Winter Street Saturday night.

At approximately 10:39 p.m., Hartford Police officers responded to an area hospital after reports of a gunshot victim coming in for treatment.

The victim, a man in his forties, was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.