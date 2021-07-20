Hartford police investigate shooting Tuesday night

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Just after 8 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the area of 253 Capen Street on a Shot Spotter activation. Upon arrival, police said a victim was located suffering a gunshot wound in the area of Capen Street at Enfield Street.

Police said the victim, a male in his fifties, was alert and conscious on scene. Police said he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

It is unknown at this point what led up to the shooting. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case can call the Hartford PD tip line at (860) 722-8477.

