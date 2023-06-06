HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Babcock Street, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, just after 12 p.m. officers responded to 187 Babcock St. upon receiving a report of a male bleeding. Upon their arrival at the scene, officers found a victim with an apparent stab wound.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital where he was listed in critical and unstable condition.

Police said a person of interest in the stabbing was located and detained.

The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes Division and crime scenes divisions are investigating the stabbing.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).