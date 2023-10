HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday morning in Hartford, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

The fire department said a man walked into Firehouse Two on Main Street around 6:08 a.m. with what appeared to be a minor stab wound.

Officials said a firefighter treated the wound before paramedics arrived on the scene.

