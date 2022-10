HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide in the city overnight.

According to police, a shooting occurred in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliot Street.

Raymond Lewis, 54, of Hartford, was unresponsive when police got to the scene, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the hospital

This marks the city’s 32nd homicide of the year.

This is a developing story.

