Hartford PD investigates three consecutive shootings Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Three shootings in the Capital City, two of them deadly in less than 24 hours.

In the latest case, 34-year-old Jorge Alicea was found Thursday behind Bulkeley High School on Wethersfield Avenue. He was shot to death.

Not far away at 48 Earle Street, 32-year-old Caritaye Davis died at the hands of gun violence.

Before that, at 4:04 a.m. Thursday, a third victim found shot, this time at 675 Wethersfield Avenue. That person survived.

Cops pointed out there have been 64 shootings in Hartford so far this year, down from the same time last year. And 14 people have been murdered.

the outbreak of violence comes as Hartford prepares to host tens of thousands of visitors flocking here for a jam-packed weekend of entertainment events.

Hartford police told News 8 they are questioning several people in these cases. So far, no arrests have been made.

