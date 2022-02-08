Hartford police investigating a homicide on Albany Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Tuesday morning.

Officials said the homicide happened on Albany Avenue.

This is the third homicide in the city since Sunday.

No additional information has been reported at this time.

On Sunday, a homicide occurred on Bellevue Avenue. Police said 20-year-old Tyrek Walcott of Windsor was found dead from a gunshot wound after being involved in a crash.

On Monday, one woman was killed and another was injured after a shooting inside of an apartment on Evergreen Avenue. Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Allison McCoy of Hartford. The second victim remains in critical condition.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement on Monday following the two previous homicides saying, “My heart goes out to the loved ones and friends of the victims of these two shootings. I have been in close contact with the Police Department and, while it is still very early in both investigations, we can confirm that the two incidents are not related, and that in both incidents, the victims were connected to their assailants in some way. In the shooting that occurred Sunday morning, detectives believe Tyrek Walcott was shot while in his vehicle interacting with someone, and drugs were found at the scene. In a separate incident early this morning, two females were shot while lying in bed in their apartment. At this early stage in the investigation, police believe that this was likely a tragic incident of domestic violence.”

