1 woman dead, another in critical condition following a shooting on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition on Monday morning.

Police responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue for the report of a shooting. One woman was found dead. The other woman who was shot was the one that called 911. She is now listed in critical condition.

Both women were in the same apartment at the time of the shooting.

The identities of the women have not been released at this time.

