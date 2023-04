HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are currently on a scene in Hartford investigating a shooting.

On Thursday, April 27, around 5 p.m., Hartford police confirmed there were shots fired at Putnam and Park Ave.

According to police, there is property damage but no injuries. Police are still on the scene investigating.

Troop H said they were called to be on the lookout for a black Mercedes C400 that was at the scene of the shooting.

