Hartford police investigating after woman shot in leg near Wethersfield Ave.

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a woman was shot Sunday night.

Police say at 7:35 p.m. officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Ave. at Elliot St. on a ShotSpotter activation that recorded 17 rounds.

Upon arrival, police found a female victim located on Benton Street suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right upper thigh.

Preliminary investigation found that the victim drove to Benton St. after the assault.

She was transported to the area hospital.

Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division have responded and are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

PD investigating legitimacy of 911 call that prompted huge police response to home in Newington where no incident had occurred

News /

Southington PD investigate shooting late Saturday night

News /

Loved ones hold vigil at state capitol to honor life of former Malloy aide Dan Arsenault

News /

Two dead, one in critical condition after car strikes tree in Hartford early Saturday morning

News /

CT Food Bank, Foodshare announces four statewide emergency food distribution sites

News /

Federal relief package on the way to help local restaurants struggling to stay open amid pandemic

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss