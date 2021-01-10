Hartford police investigating after woman shot in leg near Wethersfield Ave.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating after a woman was shot Sunday night.

Police say at 7:35 p.m. officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Ave. at Elliot St. on a ShotSpotter activation that recorded 17 rounds.

Upon arrival, police found a female victim located on Benton Street suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right upper thigh.

Preliminary investigation found that the victim drove to Benton St. after the assault.

She was transported to the area hospital.

Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division have responded and are handling the investigation.