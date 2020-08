HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened near Wethersfield Avenue and Shultas Place.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. The deceased has not been identified.

Wethersfield Avenue is closed between Benton and Annawan streets.

Those with information are asked to call 860-722-TIPS.

