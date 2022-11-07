HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening.

The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert.

A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, a man in his 40s, was shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities believe that the man and the shooter knew each other.

It is the 35th homicide in Hartford this year.

No further details were immediately available.