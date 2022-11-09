HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday night that happened within view of a city camera.

A man was shot to death at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Capen Street, according to police, who said they were originally sent there for a medical call. Officers arrived at the scene at the same time as fire and EMS crews did.

The crime happened underneath a city camera, police said. The footage reveals that the victim was walking north on Main Street when he was approached by a male and a female. They had an argument, and the male pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police are now searching for the two, but have not released their descriptions.

Authorities believe the victim is a man in his 40s. It is the city’s 36th homicide of the year, and the third in the last week.