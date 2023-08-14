HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death on Monday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to the area of Granby Street and Tower Avenue for a shot spotter activation. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, police said.

Hartford police established a crime scene in the area of 205 Lyme Street.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have responded and assumed the investigation, authorities said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at 860-722-8477.