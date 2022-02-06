Hartford car crash turns homicide as police discover the driver suffered from gunshot wound

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are currently investigating a homicide in the area of 294 Bellevue Street.

Police first became aware of a car accident on Bellevue Street. They had to free the driver from the car. When the driver was removed, responders discovered the man had suffered from a gunshot wound.

Police have not discussed whether this wound was inflicted prior to him getting in his car or if it occurred while he was driving.

The man has been pronounced dead. Police have also not discussed whether he died due to injuries sustained from the crash or due to the gunshot wound.

This still a large, active crime scene. Police continue to investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned to News 8 for any updates in this investigation.