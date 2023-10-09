HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police were investigating a homicide Monday afternoon in Hartford.

Officers responded to ShotSpotter alerts indicating multiple rounds fired on Nelton Way near Hillyer Street just before 1:30 p.m.

Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said they believe the victim was a 15-year-old boy who may have been shot in a drive-by shooting. The victim lived in the area, Boisvert said.

“As far as suspect information, I don’t have a lot at this point,” Boisvert said. “As you know, this is a brand new investigation. MCD [Major Crime Divisions] is here checking cameras and talking to witnesses.”

Police are working to identify and track down a possible suspect vehicle.

