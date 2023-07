HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and a woman were found shot to death on Monday during a welfare check on Russ Street in Hartford, according to police.

The man was in his 30s and the woman was in her 20s, according to police. Their names have not yet been publicly released, but police believe they were in a relationship.

They were found inside of an apartment, according to officials.

Further information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.