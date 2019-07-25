Hartford police investigating homicide shooting, 25-year-old victim identified

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford were dispatched to Hillside Avenue for a homicide shooting investigation early Thursday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the area of 365 Hillside Avenue. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Yowsef Lopez from East Hartford.

News 8 has confirmation from police that the victim was shot several times Wednesday night at around 11:30 p.m. Police say Lopez was with family and friends outside of the home on Hillside Avenue when a suspect drove by and shot Lopez.

Lopez was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, the victim was targeted.

