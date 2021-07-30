Hartford police investigating shooting on Elliott Street that left one dead, one injured

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting on Elliott Street that left one dead and another injured Thursday evening.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Angelo Lopez of Hartford, was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

While police were on scene, they were told a second shooting victim arrived at Saint Francis Hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police determined the second victim was also shot on Elliott Street.

The scene is still active.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

