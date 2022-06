HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting on Saturday morning in Hartford has left one person hospitalized.

According to Hartford Police, a male in his twenties showed up at St. Francis Hospital at 5:39 a.m. suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At this time police do not know where the shooting occurred because the victim is not be cooperative.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).