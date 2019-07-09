Hartford police investigating shooting in Barbour Street area

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police officers were dispatched to the area of 300 Barbour Street for a reported shooting early Tuesday morning.

According to the Hartford Police Department, a 29-year-old man was shot on Tuesday. Police say the man suffers an injury to his lower abdomen, but is non-life threatening.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

We’ll update this article once we learn more information.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.