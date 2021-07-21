Hartford Police investigating shooting in the area of Madison Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday night in the area of Madison Street.

On Tuesday at 10:54 p.m. police responded to a call of shots fired around 142 Madison Street. Officers found a male victim in his twenties was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a non life-threatening injury.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for the latest details regarding this investigation.

