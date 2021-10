HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night on Blue Hills Avenue.

According to police Shot Spotter notified them that shots were fired around 9:42 p.m. in the area of 679 Blue Hills Avenue. When police arrived they found a male victim who had been shot. Police say the man in his twenties was alert and conscious when taken to a local hospital.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions are investigating.