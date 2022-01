HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday evening.

Police responded to Broad Street around 10:25 p.m. for the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, a victim was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was brought to the hospital for treatment.

No additional information was released at this time.