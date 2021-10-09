Hartford Police investigating shooting on Sigourney Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night on Sigourney Street.

Police say they were originally called to the area of 221 Collins Street on a shot spotter activation just before 8 p.m. but then determined someone had actually been shot at 198 Sigourney Street. Police say the victim, a man in his twenties, was at a local hospital with a non-life threatening wound. His identity has not been released.

The Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions are investigating.

