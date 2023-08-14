HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred late Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 11:10 p.m. in the 20 block of Elliott St. Officers were able to locate a crime scene in the area and located a man who has sustained an injury.

The man was transported to a local hospital where police say it was determined that the injury was not a gunshot wound.

The investigation is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).