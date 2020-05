HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was transported to a hospital and is currently in surgery after being stabbed. It’s unclear if the injury is fatal.

Police believe the area the incident occurred was in the vicinity of Homestead Avenue and Sigourney Street.

No other information has been revealed at this time.

