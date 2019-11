HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — On Tuesday, Hartford police are investigating a stolen motor vehicle incident with two girls inside.

BOLO- Stolen motor vehicle w/2 kids (girls)inside, ages 8 & 9. Stolen from Barbour St/Capen St. 2004 gray Honda Civic 4door. CT reg AN85294. Call 911 if seen. Please share! -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 19, 2019

According to the Hartford Police Department, two girls, 8 and 9-years-old, are inside of a stolen 2004 gray Honda Civic. The incident was reported Tuesday morning.

Police say the car was stolen from the Barbour Street and Capen Street area.

