HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford on Sunday that left two men injured.

Sunday, around 11:40 p.m., Hartford Police responded to a possible shooting on Warwarme Ave. and Locust St. from a ShotSpotter notification.

According to police, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Hartford Hospital, with one of the men listed in critical but stable condition.

No more information is available at this time.