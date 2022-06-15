HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police identified the man who was found dead on Martin Street Wednesday.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to 32 Martin Street on a report of a body found. They found a deceased man in the back of the residence, according to police.

That man has been identified by police as Brian Knighton, 54, of Hartford. He lived at that address, according to police.

Police said investigators from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded and observed “obvious signs of assault to the body.”

Police are investigating this as a homicide.

On Wednesday, police said they learned the body was found in a state of decomposition in the backyard of the residence by a caretaker for the home. Officials also said Wednesday the body was not discovered for two days.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing.

