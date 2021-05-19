Hartford police investigating three separate Tuesday evening shootings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred in the Capital City Tuesday evening.

At 8:39 p.m., police responded to a fatal shooting that happened on the 500 block of Albany Avenue.

A non-fatal shooting occurred on Albany at Adams Street. Hartford PD responded to an area hospital at around 8:30 p.m. to find a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim is in stable condition.

Two victims came about from a shooting on Washington Street.

Police found one of the Washington Street shooting victims already arriving at Saint Francis Hospital at 10:04 p.m. The man in his 20s is in stable condition.

The other victim, a man in his 30s, was found on Allen Place at around 10:12 p.m. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

This is a developing story; News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.