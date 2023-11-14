HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a triple shooting on Tuesday night in Hartford, according to authorities.

Hartford police responded to 60 Main Street for the report of a gunshot victim. After arriving on scene, officers located two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were both alert and conscious. They were then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said a local hospital reported a third gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim was also identified as a man in his 20s.

Two victims were listed in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).