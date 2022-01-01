Hartford Police investigating two Saturday afternoon shootings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police are investigating two shootings that occurred just about an hour apart in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they first responded to 408 New Britain Avenue at 3:51 p.m. on the report of a person shot. They found a man in his thirties with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He is being treated at a local hospital.

At 4:53 p.m. shot spotter alerted police to shots fired in the area of 735 Wethersfield Avenue. Police say a man in his twenties had already arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

