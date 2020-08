HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting incident early Wednesday morning.

A police investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred at 9:58 p.m. on 250 Hillside Avenue in Hartford.

Police say two men have been injured and are currently being treated. It’s unclear of their condition.

Police blocked off a stretch of road as detectives were looking closely at a car parked on Allendale Road.

