HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Officials say at around 2:06 a.m., police responded to 69 James Street to investigate an assault.

A woman was then taken to St Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her right chest and right leg. Her current condition is unknown.

According to police, another woman was detained. It's unclear if she faces charges.

There is no word on the victim or suspect's identities at this time.

Due to the police activity on James Street the road is partially closed. Crime tape is up on part of the street, blocking it off to traffic.

The incident remains under investigation.