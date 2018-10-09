Hartford

Police investigate after woman stabbed in Hartford

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 05:44 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 06:31 AM EDT

Police investigate after woman stabbed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in Hartford early Tuesday morning. 

Officials say at around 2:06 a.m., police responded to 69 James Street to investigate an assault.

A woman was then taken to St Francis Hospital with non-life threatening injuries to her right chest and right leg. Her current condition is unknown. 

According to police, another woman was detained. It's unclear if she faces charges.

There is no word on the victim or suspect's identities at this time.

Due to the police activity on James Street the road is partially closed. Crime tape is up on part of the street, blocking it off to traffic. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center